Deaths in Co Kildare - September 4, 2020

Patrick (Pat) McHugh, Dulwich, London, U.K. and formerly of Mountain View, Carlow / Naas

July 27. Peacefully following an illness in St. Christopher's Hospice, Sydenham, U.K. 27 July 2020, aged 86. Beloved husband of Mary (deceased), Gillie (deceased), Therese (deceased) and father of Aveen his cherished daughter (deceased). Lovingly remembered by his sister Una, his son-in-law Ben and his dear granddaughter Tara. Sadly missed by his stepdaughter Nicola and stepson Anthony, his nieces and nephews, his extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements on Wednesday, 16th September, at 2.00pm in Our Lady of Grace and St. Edward's RC Church, 274 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 4PU followed by burial in Chiswick Cemetery, Staveley Road, London, W4 2SJ at 3.15pm. Please contact Geraldine McKibbin on 00447770925948 if you wish to attend funeral as numbers are limited.

Francis (Frank) Jennings, Kennycourt, Brannockstown, Naas

September 3. Retired member of An Garda Síochana. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Annette, much loved father of David and Padraic, brother of Noel, grandfather of Chris, Kate, Caitlin, Conor, Chloe, Declan and Sophie. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Judith and Fiona, sister-in-law Maureen, brother-in-law Gus, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Frank will repose privately in his home on Friday from 5pm for family and close friends only. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am in The Church of The Irish Martys, Ballycane, Naas followed by burial in Gormanstown Cemetery, Co. Kildare (W91 F407).

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Community Palliative Care Team at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page at RIP.ie.

Michael (Mick) Freeman, Leixlip / Carrickmacross, Monaghan

September 2. Retired Detective Garda (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Magheracloone and Carrickmacross) September 2nd, 2020 (peacefully) after a short illness at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Trish) and dear brother of Leo. Sadly missed by his loving brother, sister-in-law Jo, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Mick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed online on Saturday 5th September at 11am by following this link - http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” at RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland.