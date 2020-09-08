There are no patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There no patients awaiting treatment on a trolley at Naas Hospital today.

By comparison there are 11 patients on trolleys at Tallaght Hospital and the figure for St. Vincent's Hospital is nine. Elsewhere in the eastern region there are seven people each on trolleys at the Mater and St James’s, on Dublin's northside.

There are two patients on trolleys at Portlaoise and none at Tullamore hospitals respectively.