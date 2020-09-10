Kinahan crime gang cars forfeited in Naas courthouse

Cars used by the Kinahan crime game in connection with a major Sallins drug seizure were confiscated at the Naas Dstrict Court sitting yesterday.

An application for the vehicles to be forfeited was made on behalf of the State.

Det Gda Brian Johnston told the court that two vehicles - a VW Golf Car and a Renault Kangoo van - were seized as part of an investigation into the discovery of €1.25m worth of heroin and 1.5m worth of cocaine at an address in Sallins Drive in January 2017.

An assault rifle and ammunition was also found and Michael Brady subsequently received a term of eight and a half years, 18 months of which was suspended.

Det Gda Johnston, a member of the specialist garda unit, the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, said the Renault vehicle was falsely registered to an address that did not exist.

He said this vehicle is not roadworthy, holds no value now and could be destroyed.

He added Michael Brady had bought the 2015 registered Golf for €16,000 but had paid over only €1,000.

He said the owner never got the balance of the value of the car and “it ended up as an exhibit in the case.”

He also told Judge Judge Desmond Zaidan that Michael Brady is not making a claim on the car and he described him as being part of the Kinahan Organised Crime Gang.

He said the car should be returned to the person from whom it was bought.

He added this individual, who was present in court, runs a garage and has nothing to do with Michael Brady or the Kinahan gang.

Judge Zaidan said he would direct that this car be returned to the original owner.