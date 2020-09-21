Shutters roll up at Naas GAA bar later today

The Naas GAA club bar will reopen this evening (September 21). The facility will be open from 7pm-11pm daily.

But club chairman John McMahon says the opening times and days will be reviewed "on an ongoing weekly basis."

However the club's meeting rooms and dressing rooms continue to remain closed as per GAA guidance.

"Please be assured that we will be following all Goverment and HSE guidelines in relation to Covid 19. All tables have been appropriately spaced out, a one-way system will be in operation and it will be table service only. It will not be necessary to book a table," said Mr McMahon.

"As with all businesses locally it has been a very difficult few months for the club having to keep the bar closed so we are looking forward to seeing you all back in the coming days and weeks and hope you will support the club bar as much as possible. Come and enjoy a drink in our club bar as soon as you can," added Mr McMahon.