There is traffic chaos in Naas this morning.

Vehicles are backed up along the Newbridge Road out of the town as far as the Bundle of Sticks roundabout.

The link road connecting Newbridge Road and Kilcullen Road is equally heavily congested on the way into Naas. It carries traffic headed towards Piper’s Hill College.

A bus has broken down on the link road.