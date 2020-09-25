Athy man is convicted of murder

Athy man Calvin Cullen has been found guilty of murder following the death of a man in Athy almost two years ago.

The defendant whose address was previously given as 47 Greenhills, Athy, was accused of murdering David Boland of Nurney in Athy on November 1, 2018. Mr Cullen was aged 20 at the time of the incident. Mr Boland was aged 34.

Read more County Kildare news

The trial took place before a jury at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Kilkenny before Judge Tara Burns.

The trial lasted for ten days.

Judge Burns imposed a life sentence on the defendant.