Deaths in Co Kildare - October 6, 2020

David Kelly, Leixlip / Clonsilla, Dublin

October 2. Suddenly, surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Elm Park. Predeceased by his brother John. Sadly missed by his heartbroken son Glenn and loving partner Audrey, granddaughter Kaci, daughter-in-law Lisa, Glenn's mother Olive, sister Marion, Barbara, Aisling and David, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating David’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. David’s funeral cortège will leave his sister Marion’s home at approximately 10.30 am on Wednesday (7th October 2020) for anyone who may wish to pay their respects. Please follow the link below to view David’s Funeral Mass which will be streamed live at 11.00 am on Wednesday (7th October 2020). http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/ Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” at RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the St. Vincent’s Foundation.

Mary Henry (née McDonagh), Teampull Cearach, Caragh Road, Naas / The Curragh, Kildare / Longford

October 4. Formerly of Longford and The Curragh. Died peacefully in the loving care of Naas Hospital. Beloved wife of Cyril. Devoted mother of Amanda, Cyril Junior and Samantha. Adoring grandmother of Eoghan, Ellen, Cormac and Merryn. Cherished sister of Mick and the late Martin and Bridget. Sadly missed by her devoted husband, children, grandchildren, brother, son-in-law Padraig, daughter-in-law Lisa, sisters-in-law Mary, Rita and Marie, brother-in-law Tom, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, for family and close friends from 4pm on Wednesday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive St. Mel's Cathedral, Longford Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed at longfordparish.com on Thursday morning from 11am.

Theresa Carr (née Burke), Cappagh, Newtown / Oranmore, Galway

October 4. Peacefully, in her 95th year, surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late John and mother in law of the late Rosemary. Cherished mother of Brendan, John and Frank. Deeply regretted by her grandchildren Marian, Derek, Alan, Aiveen, Darina, Emmet,Ronan, Shane and Cormac, her four great-grandchildren, daughters in law Kathleen and Catherine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Theresa will be reposing at her family home on Tuesday from 4pm to 7.30pm with strict social distancing in place. A private family funeral will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am in The Church of the Nativity Newtown, followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Oranmore, arriving at approx 2.15pm. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current situation cannot, are invited to leave a personal message for Theresa's family in the "condolence" section at RIP.ie.