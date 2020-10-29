UPDATED: Naas residents left without water supply today

Residents living in Naas have been without a water supply since last night.

An elderly resident, who lives in an apartment in the Oldtown area is among those affected.

Mary Quigley, who is aged in her 70s, said she has had no supply since last night.

"I don't know what the explanation is; I've been unable to contact Kildare County Council. Luckily, I've got a five litre bottle of water at home," she said.

She added: "I know there is a lot of work taking place in the area, but I don't know if this is the reason. It's the not knowing that is concerning because we've been left in limbo. It's not good enough."

Local councillor Bill Clear said that Irish Water is investigating the problem - but it is not immediately clear what has led to the loss of supply – because it does not appear to be the result of a scheduled outage.

"Supply is likely to be restored soon," Cllr Clear added.

Irish Water, in partnership with Kildare County Council, said it is working to repair a burst water main serving Oldtown, Sallins Road, Naas and surrounding areas to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses. While works are underway, impacted customers may experience supply disruptions such as low pressure and/or outages.

Crews are working to repair the burst as quickly and as safely as possible and restore water supply to the local communities. Works are expected to be completed by 5pm this afternoon, however, we recommend that customers allow 2 to 3 hours following completion of repairs for normal water supply to fully return.