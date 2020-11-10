Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Newbridge road accident

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a suspected fatal hit and run road traffic collision in Newbridge, Co Kildare yesterday.

Shortly after 8pm Gardaí were alerted by Emergency Services following the discovery of a female pedestrian (40s) with serious injuries on Thomas Street, Newbridge. It's understood the woman was struck by a vehicle.



The injured woman was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The local Coroner has since been notified and a post-mortem examination has been arranged. The scene is preserved for a full forensic and technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators. Local traffic diversions are in place.



The outcome of a post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or with camera footage (including dash cam) from the area at the time is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045-431212 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.