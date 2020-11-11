Public urged to stay away from Naas Hospital

Partients are being asked to stay from Naas Hospital today - unless necessary.

As part of the Covid-19 Action Plan, the hospital is maintaining essential services.

However a decision has been taken to pause elective surgery, endoscopy and outpatient activity for a two week period. All patients are being contacted directly by the hospital.

The facility has been responding to a number of separate Covid-19 outbreaks involving patients and staff.

Hospital management team have implemented a number of measures to ensure the safety of patients and staff in line with infection prevention control and public health advice and guidance.

However the hospital experienced a high level of attendances yesterday evening.

Patients are being asked only attend the emergency department if absolutely necessary. People with minor and less urgent medical problems are advised to see their pharmacy, GP or out of hours service in the first instance, where possible and appropriate.