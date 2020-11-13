€14.7m for Kildare County Council coffers

Almost €15m. has been added to the coffers of Kildare County Council - thanks to a gant from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

And Darragh O’Brien Minister of State has written to Peter Carey, chief executive of KCC to reiterate the Government’s support for local government.

He also said more money is on the way.

As part of the July Stimulus programme a €600m commercial rates waiver was announced for businesses impacted by Covid-19. This covered 100% of commercial rates from the end of March to the end of September. As part of budget 2021 a further €300m commercial rates waiver was announced to cover rates to the end of the year.

This means that Kildare County Council cannot count on business rates - as it does in normal times.

Minister O’Brien said, “The €900m commercial rates waiver will mean that the local government sector won’t be at a loss or having to make ‘either’ ‘or’ decisions when it comes to providing vital services for people.”