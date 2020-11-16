Poplar Square in Naas is getting more accessible

Part of Naas town centre is being made more “user friendly” by the creation of a public realm space, new pedestrian crossings and an improved bus stop.

Much of the work is taking place at Poplar Square and most businesses in the area are supportive of the development.

Some parking places will be lost — however, the opening of the Dunnes Stores supermarket created 58 car park spaces. There are 200 around the corner at the Boyle’s car park and over 100 at Hederman’s, not to mention the nearby Naas Town Centre complex. The area will also be decorated by planter floral displays provided by the Naas Tidy Towns group.

There are also plans to provide white decorative lighting in the area.

“I think people will like the area, especially when the Covid-19 restrictions relax and it will provide a nice experience and a focal point for people coming in the town,” said Cllr Bill Clear.

The work is being done with funding of €40,000, by the Government as part of its stimulus package in response to the coronavirus.

Cllr Clear stressed that it is a pilot project which can be changed as interested people see fit.

“It has worked in other areas and something similar was done in Market Square in Kildare town; and we will monitor how it goes.”He believes that the work done provided great value for €40,000 and it “doesn’t involve digging up the ground. The work is similar (but unconnected to) an overarching plan to pedestrianise part of Poplar Square, create cycle lanes along Dublin Road and provide new pedestrian crossings and bus stops, a bus corridor and cycle lanes along Dublin Road.

This project, which was estimated to cost €3m, is an advanced stage of design.