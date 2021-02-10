COVID-19 LATEST: 58 deaths with over 1,000 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

45 of these deaths occurred in February, 5 occurred in January and 4 are still under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 86 years and the age range was 48 - 104 years.

There has been a total of 3,794 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 9th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 205,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

476 are men / 524 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

516 in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 46 in Galway, 43 in Meath, 36 in Louth and the remaining 302 cases are spread across all other counties.

7 day incidence is 138.6

5-day moving average is 848



As of 8am today, 1,032 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 7, 240,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: