Psychology post at Celbridge Primary Care Centre to be filled imminently

The vacant psychology post at Celbridge Primary Care Centre is anticipated to be filled imminently and waiting lists addressed, Kildare TD Réada Cronin has been told.

“Last week I wrote to the Minister for Health, outlining the wholly-unacceptable situation where this vital post lay vacant while the queues of children and young people requiring psychological help, lengthened by the month," she said.

"It is vital that our young people get the psychological help they need as soon as possible. Early intervention is critical both for their mental health and their quality of life. This news from the HSE, who said they had experienced difficulty recruiting for the role, will be welcomed by many families across North Kildare."

She said she had been contacted by constituents who were worried about their children’s deteriorating psychological health while this post lay vacant.