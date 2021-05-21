Uninsured driver in Newbridge had 44 previous convictions

A man found driving without insurance and under the influence of a drug was prosecuted at Naas District Court on May 19.

Joseph Richards, 29, whose address was given as 1 Aylward Green, Church Street, Finglas, was prosecuted for driving under the influence of cocaine and having no insurance at Roseberry Hill, Newbridge, on August 23, 2019.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant has 44 previous convictions including four for no insurance.

He also said the defendant was disqualified from driving at the time of the offence.

The defendant, who appeared via video link, apologised.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed two concurrent six year driving bans