Chadwicks firm presents €10k cheque to Irish Wheelchair Association

The Chadwick' Group has donated thousands of euro to the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA).
Stars of Chadwicks Group’s new Christmas jingle, comedian Joe McGucken and Chadwicks Group Category Director Pat Moore along with Marketing and Development Director Tara Brennan at Chadwicks Group, presented a cheque of €10,000 to Joanne Ryan, Corporate & Trusts Manager at IWA.
Following the success of the ‘A Builder’s Holiday’ jingle, Ireland’s leading builders’ merchants pledged to donate the €10,000 sum once 21,000 video views were reached.
The total number of views exceeded 100,000, and the funds raised as a result will be used for IWA’s national support services which include accessible transport, community centres, driving assessments and lessons, and respite care.
As part of the ongoing partnership with IWA, Chadwicks Group has raised €27,000 through fundraising and donations, as well as contributing €18,000 worth of building materials to help improve accessibility for users of IWA centres around the country.
IWA operates 57 community centres nationwide and provides 1.3 million hours of assisted living services to more than 2,000 adults and children.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.