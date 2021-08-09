09/08/2021

Stradbally feared Electric Picnic 'super spreader' event

Influx into midlands town opposed in public licence submissions to Laois County Council

Electric Picnic from the Garda chopper in the sky in 2018

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A huge amount of views were expressed on social media about the rights and wrongs of the Electric Picinic going ahead at the end of September.

However, much of this did not translate into meaningful opposition or support from the public.

Laois County Council decided last Wednesday not to let the annual music festival go ahead for 70,000 fans due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Just 14 submissions were received by Laois County Council during the decision making process which allowed the public to express their views on the event.

The council planners also summarised the 14 submissions from the public by the deadline on July 13. The surnames of the people who came forward were redacted.

One woman, Anne, said it would be 'irresponsible to hold the event' and referenced the fatal outbreak in the Stradbally nursing home in early 2021.

Another person, Brendan, said it could not proceed because of the pandemic and the difficulty with enforcement of standards.

Christin questioned the number of beds available in hospitals for the scale of the event.

The health and safety of local residents in Stradbally was referenced by a number of people.

Lisa said “nothing in the plans have adequately addressed Covid and the spread of the disease”. Pat objected to the event happening in Laois while Pauline worried about the 'influx' into Stradbally and possible Covid spread.

One woman labelled a 2021 Picnic a potential “super spreader event” adding that it should be postponed until 2022.

