09/08/2021

Search our Archive

No portable toilets will be opened in Naas this year

Naas Municipal District meeting report

No portable toilets will be opened in Naas this year

Poplar Square

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

There’s unlikely to be any portable toilets in Naas this year.

A call by local councillor Anne Breen for portaloos to be provided “in the light of any continuing extension to the shutdown of pubs and restaurants” ran aground at a Naas Municipal District meeting.

“It’s needed in the Naas area,” she said.

The proposal has found little favour with KCC officials.

At a meeting last month councillors were told that the provision of temporary toilet blocks, which are connected to the public mains and sewers, cost up to €300,000 each annually as well as an installation cost of €70,000.

The cost is among the reasons why Kildare County council is resisting calls for additional temporary public toilets at outdoor gathering points around the county.

KCC official Celina Barrett said at the KCC meeting that 250 portaloos were provided in Dublin prior to the opening of outdoor dining.

These were regularly used in the week prior to the return of outdoor dining but after that the numbers reduced significantly “to the point where 170 portaloos were immediately removed”.

Once indoor hospitality returns she expects that the remaining units will no longer be required.

Ms Barrett also said that people are reluctant to use portaloos because of Covid -19, if they are not cleaned regularly and do not have appropriate hand washing facilities. She said the provision of toilets in public buildings would provide a solution “as demand continues to decrease.”

At the NMD meeting councillors were told that a temporary service is to be provided in Maynooth on a pilot basis until the end of August. Naas is not part of the pilot project.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media