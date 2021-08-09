Emergency repairs completed on burst water main in Celbridge; supply returning

File photo
Irish Water and Kildare County Council have finished repairs on the second of two burst water mains which have impacted supply to households in Celbridge since Sunday morning.
Customers still affected are recommended to allow two to three hours for the normal supply to fully return.
According to Irish Water, the first repair was completed on Sunday night as crews undertook emergency repairs as quickly and safely as possible with traffic management in place while works were underway. To support impacted customers, it was possible to divert supplies to some of the affected properties. The areas affected included Hazelhatch Road, Hazelhatch Park, Primrose Gate, Hazelwood Park, Simmonstown Park, Primrose Hill, Primrose Village, The Grove, Simmonstown Manor, Callender's Mill, Temple Manor, Chelmsford, Chelmsford Manor and surrounding areas.
Speaking about the repair works, Peter Thornton, Irish Water said: “The repairs proved complex due to a second burst in the area. Crews worked hard during the weekend and have successfully completed the repairs. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we worked to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”
