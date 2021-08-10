Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital
There is less overcrowding at Naas General Hospital today.
There are a dozen patients being treated on trolleys there today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
Yesterday there were 16 patients on trolleys.
There is a single patient on a trolley at 1 Portlaoise Hospital and five at Tullamore Hospital.
There were 18 patients on trolleys on August 3.
This prompted a statement from the hospital reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the emergency department.
Hospital management is advising that the public only attend the emergency services if absolutely essential.
If you are unwell, the HSE advice is to go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance.
