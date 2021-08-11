Citywest vaccination centre to open ‘late night’ walk-in clinic this Thursday

The Citywest vaccination centre will operate walk-in Dose 1 COVID-19 vaccination clinics again this Thursday, August 12 for a late night clinic from 6pm to 10pm.

This clinic will be open to anyone in Ireland over the age of 16 who is not yet vaccinated. You can attend this walk-in clinic and get your first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. All Covid-19 vaccines are free of charge and will give you protection from Covid-19.

Phil O’Neill, Chief Operations Officer at the Citywest Vaccination Centre: “So far the walk-in clinics have been a resounding success. To see the great numbers of young people that have turned up to get their vaccine is truly inspirational. The turnout at the walk-in clinics has been predominantly younger cohorts but there was a representation from all age groups. For that reason we are opening up the Citywest Vaccination Centre for a late night walk-in clinic on Thursday 12th August. We feel that this might particularly appeal to people who may not have been able to make appointments offered previously due to work or childcare commitments. We would encourage anyone who hasn’t yet received their vaccine to come along.”

What to bring: If you have already registered online, please bring a photo ID with you. ID can include one of the following: passport, drivers licence, garda age card, student/school id etc, but if your ID doesn't include your date of birth, please bring proof of your DOB (e.g. your Birth Cert).

What vaccine will you be offered: The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the vaccine being offered at the dose 1 walk-in vaccination centres.

Getting your Pfizer second dose: These walk-in clinics are for dose 1 only, we will send you an appointment for your second dose by text message. This appointment will be scheduled at a vaccination centre close to your home address. If you need to change this to a different location, call HSELive to arrange an appointment at a different vaccination centre.

Attending another Vaccination Centre: Please see a link to the timings and locations of all walk-in vaccination centres around the country here.

Please note timings in the designated vaccination centres will vary across locations. If you attend outside the designated walk-in times, unfortunately we will not be able to vaccinate you as scheduled clinics are running during these times.If you are not registered online, we will register you at the vaccination centre. Please bring the following with you:

· Personal Public Service (PPS) number (if you have one)

· Eircode

· Mobile phone number

· Email address

· Photo Identification (passport, drivers licence, garda age card, student/ school id etc) If your ID does not have your date of birth, please bring a copy of your birth cert or some other documentation that has your DOB on it.