Newbridge Gospel Choir join forces with Kildare Relay for Life for drive-in show at Whitewater multi-storey car park

On Monday August 2, thirty socially distanced members of Newbridge Gospel Choir joined forces with Relay for Life Kildare Team Songbirdies Captain Niamh Curley to do a Drive-In Car Park Performance in the Multi-storey car park at the Whitewater Shopping Center, Newbridge.

The whole event was livestreamed on Facebook to ensure no gathering of crowds due to Covid restrictions, but some audience members attended in person while sitting in their cars!

The aim was to bring awareness and raise much needed funds for Relay for Life Kildare 2021. Normally both the choir and Niamh do lots of fundraising events in person, but this year we had to be much more creative.

"The support was incredible! It was so great to be able to sing in person even while social distant and outdoors! Every penny raised last night will go directly to the cause so that we can continue to CELEBRATE those who have survived cancer, REMEMBER those who we have lost and FIGHT BACK to continue working towards a cure! You can find our link for donations on Newbridge Gospel Choir's Facebook page along side the video from Monday night in case you missed it," said the organisers.

This is just one of many fundraisers that Team Songbirdies will be doing this month. More info coming soon on the other fundraisers once all details are confirmed!

Team Captain Niamh Curley in full song