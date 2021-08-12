12/08/2021

Kildare artist's work on show at Kilkenny Arts festival fringe programme

Running until August 15



Rennie in Kilkenny

Visual artists Vicki O'Donoghue and Rennie Buenting have brought their art together to celebrate their shared reflections of nature, depicting their passions, and observations of the natural, urban and imaginary environments through Print, Contemporary and Abstract original artworks.

Kildare's Rennie Buenting likes to research her subject, and allow this to dictate the medium she uses. These include painting, printmaking, textiles, sculpture, installation, film and performance that deliver a unique experience of a space, a place, a cause, or a landscape, and often serve as a discussion platform.  

Rennie has exhibited in Ireland, and internationally. In February 2021 she won the Open Submission prize in the Dunamaise Art Centre in Portlaoise.

Vicki O’Donoghue gets her inspiration from being out in the elements. She expresses this connection intuitively, working in oils and graphite, cold wax and mixed media. By applying and removing paint exposing a glimpse of the past beneath the surface, mimicking the archaeology of place. She has exhibited in numerous exhibitions in Ireland.

The exhibition is kindly supported by AKA and Macdonagh Junction.  

2021 Alternative Kilkenny Arts festival fringe programme

 Art Together- Reflections Of Nature – AKA (akafringe.com)

 The Exhibition runs until August 15.

