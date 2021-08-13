13/08/2021

Kildare singer/songwriter Megan O'Neill thrilled to launch UK/Irish tour

Back on the road

Kildare singer/songwriter Megan O'Neill thrilled to launch UK/Irish tour

Megan O'Neill pictured recently at the Moat Theatre in Naas

Reporter

editor@kildarepost.com

Kildare's Megan O'Neill is thrilled to be back on tour.

The Ballymore singer/songwriter has released her UK and Irish gig dates for October and November which also take in the Moat Theatre in Naas. 

"Things have gone from zero to ninety overnight," she said, as she described the end of the long wait induced by the Covid pandemic for the arts industry. 

"I am very excited to be back in front of a live audience, to feel the energy. You feed off it. It's great for everyone to get back out again."

The pandemic led to a delay in the release of Megan's latest album - Getting Comfortable with Uncertainty. 

"This will be the first time I will be playing these songs to a live audience. The streaming was fine, it got us through the lockdowns, but it wasn't the same. It's been so stop start, stop start again. I can't wait to perform," she explained.

Mark Caplice from Baltinglass will be joining Megan on tour. 

The tour dates are:

Thursday 21st October - Voodoo, Belfast
Friday 22nd October - Whelan's, Dublin
Saturday 23rd October - The Moat Theatre, Naas
Tuesday 26th October - The Glee Club, Birmingham
Wednesday 27th October - The Glee Club, Nottingham
Thursday 28th October - King Tuts, Glasgow
Friday 29th October - The Castle Hotel, Manchester
Sunday 31st October - The Courtyard, Sheffield
Monday 1st November - The Louisiana, Bristol
Tuesday 2nd November - The Lexington, London

Tickets can be purchased at www.megan-oneil.com

You can also follow Megan on Facebook Instagram Twitter 

