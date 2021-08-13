Kildare mum launches campaign to fund US surgery to help daughter learn to walk

A Newbridge mum has launched a campaign to raise money for life changing surgery to help her four-year-old daughter learn to walk.

“When Sophia was eight months old she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy,” said Laura.

She was told her child might never walk, talk, sit unaided or crawl.

“So far, Sophia has defied the odds and has accomplished everything but standing and walking. This is down to hard work and physiotherapy which she endures daily,” added Laura.

“Sophia is determined and wants to walk like her sister, Mia. She is getting to the age now where she is asking why she can't do the things other kids can do which is completely heart-breaking.”

Sophia is confined to a wheelchair and can walk for short distances in a walker. To improve her quality of life, her family are hoping to get Sophia pioneering surgery in the US called SDR. This is carried out in St Louis hospital with Dr Park who has carried out more than 4000 SDR surgeries and has helped many children to be able to walk independently.

Laura has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the surgery and intensive follow-up physiotherapy. So far, over €7,000 has been raised.

The family need to raise a total of €130,000 in order to be able to give Sophia this life-changing opportunity.

“Sophia is currently not able to go out and play with other kids due to her mobility and SDR would give her the opportunity to be more socially involved with other children, which she is currently missing out on. This really impacts on her. The surgery would make a huge difference,” said Laura.

Sophia currently recieves private physiotherapy at First Steps in Limerick. Laura is hoping her daughter will get surgery before she starts school. Time is of the essence as the best outcome for treatment is when the operation is carried out on children aged between three and six years old.

“Her dad Adrian has been incredible. He gave up work to be Sophia's carer and without his help with the physio, she would not be as good as she is,” she said, “We are just so grateful to all our family and friends for their support and to everyone who has donated. I cannot thank people enough.”

For further info or to donate, check out sophias-wish-to-walk on GoFundMe.