Kildare Property Watch: Period cottage for sale in Castledermot

Forest Cottage at Dollardstown, Castledermot, is on the market for offers in excess of €250,000.

It is situated on 0.7 acres of landscaped gardens in a tranquil location in the heart of Dollardstown Wood, located approximately 5km southwest of Athy.

The property is accessed via a shared access road (500m) located on the Athy to Castledermot Road — R148 — and benefits from close proximity to the M9 motorway (Junction 3) which is accessible in only a seven minute drive.

Description

The property comprises a well-presented five bedroom single storey dwelling known as ‘Forest Cottage’ which extends to approximately 159 sq m (1,711 sq ft). The property is an attractive and ornated building with a cut stone facade which comprises of a fully fitted kitchen, living room, hallway, two bathrooms and a five bedrooms, two of which are ensuite.

The property has been extended to the front comprising a conservatory and to the rear comprising a family bathroom and two ensuite bedrooms.

The property (Eircode R14 X519) also includes a separate detached building of approximately 69 sq m (743 sq ft) which at present provides an additional two bedrooms and bathroom. Over all, the property presents well and is finished to a reasonable standard — however it is in need of modernisation throughout.

The overall site area is 0.28 ha (0.7 acres) and the landscape is made up of an attractive lawn garden which surrounds the house. It is bordered by Dollardstown forest which is a mixture of mature trees, hedging and shrubbery, enjoying a very high degree of privacy.

According to the selling agent, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire a well presented five bedroom bungalow with further room to extend, situated in a quaint setting offering tremendous potential as a family residence.

The property is on sale for offers in excess of €250,000.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with the selling agents.

Contact Brendan Cronin of Avison Young, 86 Merrion Square South, Dublin 2, on Brendan.Cronin@ avisonyoung.com. Tel: 01 6762711 or email dublin.property @avisonyoung.com. Visit www.avisonyoung.ie.

