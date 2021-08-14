KWWSPCA: We bid a very sad farewell to mascot Gia

Gia, the KWWSPCA’s very special Mascot Dog, sadly passed away suddenly in the garden of her home recently. Her owner, Shauna, our animal welfare officer, is heartbroken and Mammy, the rescue Bernese who came from the infamous puppy farm in Carlow, is devasted with the loss of her mentor.

Gia was famous for her antics; she was the epitome of a gentle giant. She was as gentle as a lamb and such a good foster sister to all the animals that Shauna has fostered over the years — cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, rabbits and more.

She was everyone’s best friend. She was a stellar blood donor dog at the local vet’s; she helped raise thousands of euro for the KWWSPCA as our mascot, educated hundreds at our school and other talks and over the past eight years she has made so many smile. Run free over the rainbow bridge, Gia. You have no idea how much you will be missed.

Two special kittens need special homes

These two tiny kittens, Saul and Sam, are special needs kittens and need a very special home. They are 10 weeks old and are very small and their growth has stopped.

They may not survive for very long and so we would like them to have a lovely home life for the short time they have.

We may be wrong — but whoever offers them a home must be prepared to accept that they may not live very long. Please contact Elaine on 089 4588162 if you would like to offer them a home.

KWWSPCA Designer Pop-Up Shop

The KWWSPCA will hold its third Designer Pop Up Shop on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 August from 12 – 4 pm each day in the Kilcullen Heritage Centre, Main St, Kilcullen.

We will have designer brand clothes, shoes, bags, jewellery and accessories. More details next week but keep the dates free.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835 Email: kwwspca@gmail.com Website: www.kwwspca.ie

