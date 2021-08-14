14/08/2021

‘I cannot believe our luck’ — Kildare woman scoops €5,000 holiday voucher

Edel Heffernan, son Ethan & Joe Foley of Ballyhane Stud. Picture: Inpho

Naas Racecourse staged their richest race, the Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes of €300,000 on Bank Holiday Monday August 2.

Sacred Bridge was the winner of the race and her connections weren’t the only people to celebrate the fillies big race success.

The win also meant that Edel Heffernan won a €5,000 Hannon Travel holiday voucher.

The Kildare woman was the lucky winner of the voucher after donating to the ‘Naas Race to help Barretstown’ fundraiser and was assigned Sacred Bridge for the big race itself.

Edel Heffernan commented, “We are just absolutely thrilled to have won the €5,000 Hannon Travel holiday voucher. A huge thank you to Barretstown and Hannon Travel.

“We had a fantastic day out at the Naas Racecourse and we cannot believe our luck!” said the delighted winner.

