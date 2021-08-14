Gardening with Jo: Popular pots for planting

This last weekend we have been busy examining our pot collections here at Caragh Nurseries. We have been looking at what has been popular, what has not sold quite as well, and the things we really couldn’t be without.

We have had a good selection of terracotta pots for the last few years, which have been imported directly from Sienna in Tuscany in two styles and three sizes in both. Our smallest offering was at 60cm diameter - so not small at all - but our large was at 90cm diameter so a really good size and large enough for growing smaller trees in.

We then had our fibreglass and corten steel pots which are always staples of lots of gardens, especially the commercial gardens we put together.

The Corten steel is beautifully textural, but in recent months, with the increase in the cost of steel, the price of these pots has started to increase - and so we timed the creation of our own Caragh pot range perfectly and we have had two collections so far.

The first collection was a range of what we called the Iron-ore collection, which is a lovely rustic shade of rust-brown larger pots in textures, shapes and sizes. They just seem beautifully organic from the tall and slightly rounded Monza pot to the more urn shaped Apollo and Taranto pots to the lovely cup shaped whaler pot.

Our second collection was a range of concrete-looking but more robust pots, produced with a fibreglass reinforcement to make them super strong but that looked like polished concrete in colours that are very on-trend, from a weathered concrete to stone grey to a beautiful white.

The white pots are a fabulous size, big enough to bathe in and definitely large enough to plant trees in.

The weathered grey pots have come in lots of shapes and styles but the most popular have been the troughs and tall planters.

Another popular option has been the Crema Monza, which, similar to the Iron-ore Monza, is a beautiful rounded, tall pot - but this one was taller still and the cream colour had shades of cream, light brown and even a touch of gold in its shading. I planted two of these up at my picture window - simply planted with grasses and a low pine they just fill me with joy.

Now we are at the stage where we bring back all the really firm favourites, lose a few of the collections and add a couple of new options, and even a new colour choice too. Now we are adding to the range with fibre concrete dining tables, niche and stools and coffee tables. I am delighted to be building on these and creating the best options with some help from you guys. I do love running the designs by you first and gauging your response to these - and thank you to you all for your feedback and opinions, it means a lot.

I am so excited to keep bringing you these beautiful vessels and also give you the ideas and options of how to show and plant these for you to use in your on gardens — I hope I can keep inspiring you.