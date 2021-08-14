Motorcyclist killed in road collision in County Kildare

File photo
A man in his mid-40s was killed in a fatal road traffic collision near Athy, Co Kildare, on Friday evening.
Gardai in Athy are investigating the tragic incident which occurred on the R417 in Kilberry at around 6.10pm.
The man was fatally injured when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle. He was taken to Naas Hospital in a serious condition and passed away later on Friday evening.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The road was closed on Friday evening with Garda Forensic Collision Investigators at the scene, and diversions put in place. A post-mortem will take place in due course.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Athy Garda Station on 059 8634210, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
