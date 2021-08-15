Kildare Property Watch: Rooms with a view in Sallins

Apt 3, Block C, The Waterways, Sallins
A second floor three bedroom apartment in Sallins with a spacious roof top garden terrace to enjoy the long summer evenings is on the market with Coonan Property.
Built circa 2006 this property comes to the market well presented, according to the selling agents.
The apartment has a hallway, living/dining room, three bedrooms with one ensuite, a family bathroom, an additional storage area and two parking spaces.
Convenience
It is conveniently located just a short walk from Sallins' many amenities — shops, bars, restaurants, crèches, primary school and canal walks.
The bustling town of Naas is just a few minutes' drive away offering boutiques, restaurants, hospital, cinema, secondary schools and many leisure facilities.
The Waterways is ideally located for the commuter, being just a short walk to the Arrow Rail Station and a few minutes' drive to the N7/M7 Junction.
The property is on the market with a guide price of €230,000.
For further information please contact Jill Wright on 045 83 20 20 or email: jillw@coonan.com.
See more photos of the property below:
