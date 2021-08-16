16/08/2021

ALERT: Kildare shoppers advised of recall of organic food product due to unauthorised pesticide

The pesticide is not authorised for use in foods sold in the EU

The spice product contains unauthorised pesticide

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Shoppers and food retailers in Kildare are advised that the Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued a recall of a number of batches of True Natural Goodness Organic Turmeric Powder.

The batches are being recalled due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide.

According to the FSAI recall noticed issued on August 13: "This pesticide is not authorised for use in foods sold in the EU.

"Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an acute risk to health, there may be health issues if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide over a long period of time. Therefore, exposure to this substance needs to be minimised.

"Point of sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch."

The recall alert applies to the following:

Product: True Natural Goodness Organic Turmeric Powder pack sizes: 25g, 50g, 250g and 500g

Batch Code: All best before dates between 10/11/2022 to 11/03/2023

Country Of Origin: India

