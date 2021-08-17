Kildare Weather: Cloudy and rainy conditions ahead but good weather returns next week

Kildare is in for several days of cloudy and rainy conditions, before warm and dry weather returns next week, according to Met Eireann.

It will be a rather cloudy and humid day today, with some patchy light rain and drizzle, mainly in the north and west of the Leinster. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, mildest in the southeast with the best of the sunny spells there, in a moderate, occasionally gusty northwest wind.

Tonight will be a mix of cloud and clear spells with isolated patches of drizzle. The best of the clear spells will be in the south of the province. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes with some mist and hill fog forming.

Tomorrow, Wednesday will be another largely cloudy day with patchy drizzle at times. Towards the evening, some hazy sunny spells will develop. Cool, with highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Nationally, it will continue mostly cloudy through the week with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will become warmer into the weekend but with more showery conditions developing.

Outbreaks of rain over Munster on Wednesday night will extend northeastwards though some northern areas will hold mostly dry with just a little patchy rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees over the northern half of the country, 10 to 14 degrees further south. Light variable breezes will allow mist and fog patches to form.

Thursday will be a largely cloudy day though there will be occasional sunny spells. Light outbreaks of rain will gradually clear through the day though some patches of drizzle will linger. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in mainly light variable breezes.

Friday will be a wet day with outbreaks of rain extending to all areas by the afternoon, turning heavy at times, especially in the south and west. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds, turning fresher on exposed coasts.

On Saturday, showers with longer spells of rain will feed up from the south through the day, turning heavy in places. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Showers or longer spells of rain will continue through the day on Sunday, heavy at times with the risk of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees in light northeasterly or variable breezes.

It will become more settled into next week with a good deal of dry weather. Temperatures will pick up with highs widely in the low twenties.