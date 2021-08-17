Two arrested and sawn-off shotgun seized in Lucan

Two men were arrested and a firearm seized in the course of a Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau operation, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, in Lucan on Monday evening.
The arrests were made at around 7.30pm following the interception of a vehicle, involving participation by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), at Ballyowen Road, Lucan, Co Dublin. A loaded firearm, understood to be a sawn-off shotgun, was seized following a search of the vehicle and its occupants. The two arrested men (aged 41 and 22), are currently detained at Ronanstown Garda station, pursuant to the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.
Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Organised and Serious Crime within the Garda Síochána said: "This was another successful operation undertaken by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by other units, including the Special Crime Task Force and Emergency Response Unit, which has potential to prevent threat to life or serious injury, arising from the seizure of a loaded firearm”.
