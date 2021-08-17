17/08/2021

Search our Archive

Two arrested and sawn-off shotgun seized in Lucan

GNDOCB operation

Two arrested and gun seized in Lucan

Reporter:

Reporter

Two men were arrested and a firearm seized in the course of a Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau operation, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, in Lucan on Monday evening.

The arrests were made at around 7.30pm following the interception of a vehicle, involving participation by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), at Ballyowen Road, Lucan, Co Dublin.  A loaded firearm, understood to be a sawn-off shotgun, was seized following a search of the vehicle and its occupants. The two arrested men (aged 41 and 22), are currently detained at Ronanstown Garda station, pursuant to the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Organised and Serious Crime within the Garda Síochána said: "This was another successful operation undertaken by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by other units, including the Special Crime Task Force and Emergency Response Unit, which has potential to prevent threat to life or serious injury, arising from the seizure of a loaded firearm”.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media