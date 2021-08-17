17/08/2021

Road closure to affect Newbridge's Liffey Hall route in September

Road realignment works

Roadworks

A lengthy spell of roadworks will affect traffic using the route through Liffey Hall in Newbridge from Monday, August 30.

A road realignment will be carried out by Killeen Civil Engineering on behalf of Kildare County Council, and works are scheduled to last for 42 days.

The L2003 through Liffey Hall will be closed for a 200m stretch from its junction with the R416 (Athgarvan/Kilcullen Road) and diversions for traffic will be put in place.

Eastbound vehicles travelling on the L2003 towards the R416 Kilcullen Road will be diverted onto the L7042 Green Road and redirected onto the R413 at Lumville Crossroads. Traffic will then travel along the R413 towards Athgarvan and be redirected onto the L2032 and directed onto the R416 at Athgarvan Crossroads. Traffic will then travel along the R416 (circa 2.5km) to finish at the junction to the L2003.

Westbound vehicles shall be directed south along the R416 towards Athgarvan Cross. Traffic will then be redirected at Athgarvan Cross onto the L2032. Traffic will then travel along the L2032 (circa 2km) to be directed onto the R413. Traffic will travel along the R413 (circa 1.4km) and will be directed at Lumville Crossroads on the L7042 Green Road to finish at the junction to the L2003 Liffey Hall.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained. Although the roadworks are planned to last well into October, the road will be reopened early if works are completed ahead of schedule.

A map of the diversion can be found here.

