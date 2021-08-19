Walk-in clinic for first and second vaccines at Punchestown this weekend

The vaccine clinic at Punchestown will be open for walk-ins at the weekend
A walk-in vaccination clinic will take place at the Punchestown Vaccination Centre near Naas next Sunday.
It will be open to those aged 16 or over who want to get either their first or second dose of the Pfizer jab.
The clinic will be open from 10am to 12.30pm
Those requesting dose two of the vaccine must have received their first dose at least 21 days previously (before August 2).
Attendees are asked to bring their vaccination record cards with them.
