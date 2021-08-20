Monasterevin wind farm appeal decision pushed back to October

A verdict by An Bord Pleanála on a proposed new wind farm for the Monasterevin area has been deferred until October.

Ummeras Wind Farm Ltd (Statkraft) wants to build five 169m high turbines in the townlands of Ummeras Beg, Coolatogher, Mullaghroe Lower, Ummeras More and Coolsickin/Quinsborough.

Kildare County Council refused the application due to Air Corps flight path, ecological and road network concerns. The refusal was appealed to An Bord Pleanála, and a decision had been due by last Tuesday, August 17.

However, the Bord informed interested parties this week that it would not be possible to determine the case within the statutory period of 18 weeks from receipt of an appeal - and pushed its decision date to October 12, noting that it would take all steps open to it to ensure that the appeal is determined before that date.

Over 170 submissions were made by local residents, politicians, Kildare Failte, the Irish Peatland Conservation Council and the Irish Aviation Authority to the initial planning application.

Residents also raised concerns about the possible impact the facility would have on the Ballykelly distillery project, the €5m investment in the Blueway Grand Canal cycle and walkways, and the development of Umeras Peatland Park. The Monasterevin Rathangan Wind Awareness Group also raised these concerns with An Bord Pleanála after Statkraft lodged its appeal back in April.