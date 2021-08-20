20/08/2021

Search our Archive

Mick Mulcahy to run 24-hour marathon through Naas this Saturday for Relay for Life

Get out and show your support!

Mick Mulcahy to run 24-hour marathon through Naas this Saturday for Relay for Life

Mick Mulcahy with Team Songbirdies Team Captain Niamh Curley 

Reporter:

Reporter

Well-known Kildare fitness coach Mick Mulcahy will start a full 24-hour run through Naas this Saturday as part of a Relay for Life Kildare fundraising effort.

Mick, running for Team Songbirdies, will run laps of Naas town continuously for 24 hours from 12 noon on Saturday, August 21, to midday on Sunday, August 22. 

The team, captained by Niamh Curley, will be based in Poplar Square, where they will be collecting cash and online donations in aid of Relay for Life Kildare. 

"It's going to be a fantastic 24 hours in which the team will focus on celebrating those who have survived cancer, remembering those we have lost to cancer and fighting back for a cure!" said the team.

"When someone we love is going through cancer, they don't get to take a break - so for the full 24 hours Mick will keep running and the team will be actively supporting in Poplar Square. Every penny raised goes directly to the cause. Team Songbirdies would love you to come and say hello during the 24 hours.  All support would be really appreciated."

This is the second year in a row, due to Covid-19 restrictions, that Relay for Life activities have been held virtually. Several teams are raising money for the annual cancer fundraiser this weekend - for more information on all team fundraisers happening throughout Relay for Life Kildare this weekend, please go to Relay for Life Kildare on Facebook or Instagram

Best of luck to all taking part in Kildare's Virtual Relay for Life!

Team Songbirdies


Thank you so much again for your constant support! 


Kind regards
Lisa Nagle
Relay for Life Kildare Committee
086 391 4152 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media