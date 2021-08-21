21/08/2021

Search our Archive

Property Watch: Fifty-five acres of midlands land auctioned

Successful sale

Property Watch: Fifty-five acres of midlands land auctioned

The auction underway

Reporter:

Reporter

Fifty-five acres at Fossy Upper, Timahoe, Co Laois, were sold by auction on two weeks ago.

Before a small crowd of around 10 people, the bidding opened at €275,000 with two bidders up to €455,000. At that stage, the property was withdrawn and sold afterwards to an undisclosed purchaser, who is believed to be from the general locality.

The property is in an excellent location approx 1km from the village of Timahoe, 12km from Portlaoise, 9km from Stradbally and 8km from The Swan.

The entire is laid out in the one block with extensive frontage on two roads of over 1.5km. The lands were all in grass laid out in four main divisions with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout.

Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers handled the sale on behalf of the vendor and said that “all parties were delighted with the result and the sale reinforces the strength of the current land market”.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media