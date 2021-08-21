Motoring review: New electric vehicle from MG

In terms of value for money in the fully-electric SUV market, the recently launched MG ZS EV is really in a class of its own. On paper, the ZS EV’s credentials look very promising, so spending a week behind the wheel gave me a great insight into just how good the MG ZS EV really is.

Two Trim Levels

The new MG ZS EV is available in a choice of two trim levels — Excite and Exclusive. Even entry-level Excite models come with plenty of standard equipment, such as 17” alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, air-conditioning, adaptive cruise control and an 8” infotainment screen featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay phone mirroring.

Advanced safety technology, such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and bicycle detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning system, traffic jam assist, intelligent speed limit assist, intelligent high beam assist, ABS, and electronic brakeforce distribution are present too.

Top-spec Exclusive cars include a panoramic glass roof and leather style seats that are heated in the front, along with a rear parking camera, six-speaker audio system with 3D sound, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, six-way electric driver’s seat adjustment, silver roof rails, and electric door mirrors.

Silent Performance

There is only one power option available in both trim levels — a 141bhp electric motor mated to a 45kWh battery, giving an official range of up to 263km, which is good enough for everyday use.

The MG ZS EV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 8.5-seconds, making it quicker off the mark than many conventionally- powered SUV rivals. The battery in the ZS EV can be charged from a domestic wall box charger in around six and a half hours (0-100%), or 40 minutes to 80% from a 50kWh public charger.

Road Test

On the road, the MG ZS EV tackles rutted road surfaces with ease, while a predictable response from the car’s brake pedal means you can easily judge how much pressure to apply if you want to slow down smoothly. There are three levels of regenerative braking available, and these levels can be easily sourced by way of a switch located at the bottom of the dashboard.

The MG ZS EV can cover ground quickly from a standing start, while the car remains composed as you do so.

Cabin quality in the ZS EV is impressive, with soft-touch plastics on the dashboard, along with solid-felling buttons for the major controls. Visibility from the windscreen and side windows is good, while the view out the rear window is helped greatly by the rear view camera in my ‘Exclusive’ test car trim.

Interior space within the cabin of the MG ZS EV is generous and, thanks to clever packaging, space up front is good, with plenty of head and leg room for the driver and passenger.

Rear space is also excellent, and is far more generous than many buyers might expect. Even with a panoramic sunroof fitted (standard on Exclusive trim), there is enough head room for six-foot passengers, plus more leg room than most buyers will probably ever require.

Spacious and Practical Boot

The ZS EV has a boot capacity of 470-litres with the rear seat backs in place, but dropping the rear seats will expose a cavernous space for larger loads.

The car’s batteries are housed under the rear seats, so you are left with a noticeable step in the floor when the rear seat backs are folded down.

However, the standard height-adjustable boot floor helps get around the issue when set in its highest position.

Pricing & Warranty

Overall, the new MG ZS EV is a very impressive car, and it offers fabulous value for money in both Excite and Exclusive trim levels. A full five-star NCAP crash test rating keeps the ZS EV in line with many of its rivals in terms of crash protection, while a standard seven-year warranty may very well seal the deal for many buyers.

The new MG ZS EV Excite specification is priced at just €28,995, with the range-topping Exclusive specification priced at €31,995 (both prices are inclusive of VRT relief and an SEAI grant – Ts & Cs apply).

For a limited time, the new MG ZS EV is available from as little as €65 per week with a super-low PCP rate of 1.9%. Also on offer is a free home charge point and a free charge cable, proving that buying a new MG makes so much sense.