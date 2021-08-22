Read this year's poetry winners from Newbridge June Fest competition

The winners of the June Fest Poetry competition in association with the Leinster Leader and Farrell & Nephew bookstore in Newbridge have been announced.

Hundreds of entries were received and the standard was extremely high for both the under 18 and adult categories.

Following shortlisting, the prize-winning poems were judged by the internationally renowned poet and broadcaster Theo Dorgan. Competition judges included poets Tracey Connolly and Steve Denehan as well as retired teacher Edel Mulligan and teacher Emma Scully.

A former director of Poetry Ireland/Éigse Éireann, Mr Dorgan has worked extensively as a broadcaster of literary programmes on both radio and television. Among his awards are the Listowel Prize for Poetry, 1992 and the O’Shaughnessy Prize for Irish Poetry 2010.

The three main prize winners in each category have their poems published in the Leinster Leader.

In the Adults category, 1st prize is €300, 2nd prize is €200 and 3rd prize is €100 (sponsored by Glenveagh Homes).

In the under 18s category: The prizes are €100, €50 and €30 (sponsored by Glenveagh Homes). All prizes are in the form of vouchers for local businesses.

The prize-winning authors will be invited to read their poems for broadcasting on June Fest’s Website and social media platforms. See more on www.junefest.ie.

