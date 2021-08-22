Search our Archive

22/08/2021

Read this year's poetry winners from Newbridge June Fest competition

Six fantastic poems

Reporter:

Reporter

The winners of the June Fest Poetry competition in association with the Leinster Leader and Farrell & Nephew bookstore in Newbridge have been announced.

Hundreds of entries were received and the standard was extremely high for both the under 18 and adult categories.

Following shortlisting, the prize-winning poems were judged by the internationally renowned poet and broadcaster Theo Dorgan. Competition judges included poets Tracey Connolly and Steve Denehan as well as retired teacher Edel Mulligan and teacher Emma Scully.

A former director of Poetry Ireland/Éigse Éireann, Mr Dorgan has worked extensively as a broadcaster of literary programmes on both radio and television. Among his awards are the Listowel Prize for Poetry, 1992 and the O’Shaughnessy Prize for Irish Poetry 2010.

The three main prize winners in each category have their poems published in the Leinster Leader.

In the Adults category, 1st prize is €300, 2nd prize is €200 and 3rd prize is €100 (sponsored by Glenveagh Homes).
In the under 18s category: The prizes are €100, €50 and €30 (sponsored by Glenveagh Homes). All prizes are in the form of vouchers for local businesses.

The prize-winning authors will be invited to read their poems for broadcasting on June Fest’s Website and social media platforms. See more on www.junefest.ie.

CLICK THE NEXT> ARROW BUTTON AT THE TOP OF EACH PAGE TO READ THE FIRST, SECOND AND THIRD PLACE WINNERS IN THE ADULT AND U18 CATEGORIES

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media