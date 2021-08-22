Two armed men arrested after Rathcoole shop robbery; getaway vehicle crashed in Kildare

File photo
Two men were arrested after the car they were travelling in collided with a ditch on the M9 in Kildare yesterday evening, Saturday, May 21. The pair were detained following the aggravated robbery of a shop on Main Street, Rathcoole, at around 9.30pm.
Two armed males entered the premises and made threats to staff before taking an amount of cash. They fled the scene on foot and were later spotted entering a vehicle.
According to gardaí, the vehicle was observed traveling outbound on the M9 in the Kildare area. It came off the road and collided with a ditch, with both occupants fleeing on foot.
With the assistance of the Garda Air Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit, both suspects were located and arrested.
A search of the suspects’ vehicle recovered an amount of cash as well as an imitation firearm, a hammer and other items.
Both males, aged in their 20s, were taken to Clondalkin Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
They have since been released and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.
