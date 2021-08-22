Search our Archive

Jack O'Connor to lead Kildare again in 2022

Kerry maestro heading into third year with The Lilies

Jack O'Connor remains at Kildare

Jack O'Connor

As expected, Jack O'Connor is to remain as Kildare senior football manager.

The Kerry man agreed a three deal back in 2020 and having completed two seasons, he is set to fulfill his third season in charge.

2021 has been a very successful year for Kildare with O'Connor leading his side to Division 1 of the Allianz Football League for 2023 while also reaching the Leinster final this season.

There had been some unfounded speculation about O'Connor's future in the last few days but, not surprisingly, O'Connor has confirmed his intention to remain in charge and is eagerly looking forward to the next 12 months, with, as he says, a talented pool of players at his disposal.

O'Connor is due to meet with the Kildare Co. Board this week to plan for the 2022 season.

