23/08/2021

Kildare County Council ‘should pay’ for grasscutting in its housing areas - councillor

Kildare County Council meeting report

Cllr Íde Cussen

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Kildare County Council should pay its share of grass cutting costs in housing estates where it has houses leased and rented out, a councillor has demanded.

Most housing estate residents pay for this themselves through residents associations and Kildare County Council has a grant scheme to help individual residents groups with upkeep costs.

Cllr Ide Cussen says that as a landlord in private estates it should pay for “basic grass cutting and maintenance works” in the common areas, which are accessible to all.

In some areas, added Cllr Cussen, the council has in excess of 40 houses.

She said residents in these estates pay local property tax and are required to make a contribution towards the upkeep of the area.

Cllr Chris Pender told the meeting that some residents groups are unable to pay for basic maintenance.

According to KCC, residents associations are supported on the basis of the number of houses in the estate and the number of green areas.

