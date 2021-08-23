Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Seizures of ‘hard drugs’ in Kildare is reflecting national trend

Seizures of ‘hard drugs’ in Kildare is reflecting national trend

File photo

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

An increase in the size of seizures of hard drugs such as cocaine in Kildare is reflecting a worrying national trend.

Official figures show that up to the end of July, cocaine and heroin with a combined street value of almost €50m has been confiscated nationwide by Revenue officers in over 100 separate operations.

This total is almost five times the value of seizures of these drug types for the whole of 2020 and 10 times the amount intercepted in 2019.

The increased amount of hard drugs coming into the country may be due to gangs trying to offload vast surpluses built up during Covid-19 lockdowns.

The biggest seizure of these type of drugs in Co Kildare was in May when a multi-agency operation in the Naas area involving Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit resulted in the seizure of 11.6kg of cocaine with an estimated value of €812,000.

In April, as part of Operation Tara, Gardaí seized €259,000 worth of cocaine in a lock-up in Straffan.

On June 23, Newbridge detectives seized cocaine with a street value of €60,000 in the town.

Revenue, which has a leading role in the state's battle against drug smuggling, said gangs are getting more brazen and skilled in how they hide narcotics coming into the country. Revenue has anti-smuggling teams at all main ports and airports and at the main postal depots, who routinely profile imports and exports and carry out x-ray examinations. physical examinations._Bold

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media