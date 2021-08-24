Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital
There are 14 patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today - six less than yesterday.
There are no patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 13.
The most overcrowded public hospital in Ireland is University Hospital Limerick, which has 44 people on trolleys today.
