Walk-in vaccination centre back at Punchestown this weekend; extended to 12-year-olds up

A walk-in clinic for the first and second doses of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine will be open at Punchestown again this weekend.

The walk-in clinic will be open from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, August 29. The clinic is open to anyone in Ireland aged 12 or over who is not yet vaccinated. Consent is required by a parent or legal guardian on the day of vaccination for those aged 12 to 15.

Those who wish to get a second dose of Pfizer must wait until at least 21 days after their first jab, and must bring their vaccination record cards with them.

Damien McCallion, Director of the National Vaccination Programme said: “With schools soon returning after the summer break we are keen to ensure people have the best possible access to vaccination for their children. This is an important next step in Ireland’s vaccination rollout, where Ireland’s younger population can get their Covid-19 vaccination in a trusted and safe environment. Parents and legal guardians are welcome to bring their children aged 12 and over to their local participating walk-in clinic this weekend to ensure they have the best protection possible from the virus."

The walk-in vaccination clinic at Punchestown was extremely busy last weekend, with some attendees reporting that they were unable to secure a vaccination slot in the time allowed.