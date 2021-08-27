Body of young man, late teens, found in Enfield in unexplained circumstances

Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a body of a man in his late teens in unexplained circumstances in Enfield, on the Kildare-Meath border this morning, Friday, August 27.
At approximately 8.30am, gardaí attended the scene following the discovery of the body of the male at a residence on the Trim Road, Enfield, County Meath.
The body of the man has been removed to the Mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date by the State Pathologist who attended the scene earlier today.
The scene is currently preserved for technical examination. No arrests have been made at this time.
Gardaí are appealing for any person that was travelling on the Trim Road at Enfield between the hours of 8pm on Thursday, August 26, and 7am this morning, who observed any unusual activity, to make contact with them.
Gardaí are also appealing to any road users that were travelling in the area during these times and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
