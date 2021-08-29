Hares hopping around airport may be sent to Kildare

Surplus hares on the grounds of Dublin Airport may be captured and released in County Kildare, it has emerged.

Wild hares have been seen hopping around parked aircraft in recent weeks.

The floppy-eared mammals, who usually live in the long grass inside the perimeter fence, used the deserted runways as play areas when hundreds of flights were grounded during Covid-19 restrictions.

But they have become a regular sight near aircraft since non-essential travel returned last month and surprised passengers going on sun holidays have been posting photographs online.

However Dublin Airport said the hare population is closely monitored and some mammals may be rehomed elsewhere, including in Kildare or Wickow, if numbers get too big.

In the past, some hares were caught and released again on the Curragh.

A Dublin Airport spokesperson said: “The safety and security of our airfield environs is a primary concern. Like all international airports, Dublin Airport has a wildlife management policy, which has been in place for decades. We work closely with the National Parks and Wildlife Service to monitor the hare population at Dublin Airport and operate a catch and release policy with them.”

When asked how many hares live on the grounds of the transport hub, Dublin Airport revealed it is currently involved in a study of the hare population with University College Cork which will publish its findings soon.

According to Dublin Airport Authority, a total of 11 hares were either struck by either an aircraft or a vehicle on the airfield in 2018.

In 2019, some 44 hares captured at Dublin Airport were released in Kildare and Wicklow under the supervision of a consultant approved by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS). Hares at the airport have no natural predators such as foxes.