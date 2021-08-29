New access path to Moore Abbey Woods in Monasterevin

Work has begun to deliver a new woodland trail giving access to Moore Abbey Woods from the cemetery area on the Athy Road in Monasterevin.

The project is the result of a joint initiative between Cllr Kevin Duffy, Monasterevin Tidy Towns, Coillte and local residents.

Cllr Duffy said: “The intent of this trail is to improve the accessibility to the woods and improve the community’s ability to use it and increase mobility.

“This internal woodland trail will extend down towards the cemetery to create a new pedestrian entry in the wall at the community green area in front of the cemetery.

“I would like to thank Monasterevin Tidy Towns, local residents and Coillte for their collaboration on this project.

“Hopefully it will improve accessibility to everyone to this wonderful amenity.”

The popular wood has three looped walks which can cater for both the casual stroller or the nature walker.

The woods have a beautiful display of bluebells in early summer.